Octopuses came from space? This study says so

Octopuses are surely strange to look at. A blob of jelly with two eyes and tentacles can scare the life out of you if you happen to cross their path in the sea. The slimy creature slips in and out of sight and is able to compress its soft body to an astonishing degree.

But calling them aliens would be the last thing on our minds!

But a study has said that octopuses may have fallen to Earth from space in icy bolides hundreds of millions of years ago.

We know the accepted scientific view of origin of life on Earth. But Panspermia, the argument that life was 'brought' to Earth by celestial bodies like comets also has solid interest in the scientific community.

In our search for life in space, we often look for presence of water. A comet contains ice. It is therefore, at least in theory, held to be acceptable to propose that life forms like microbes were carried through space in comets and brought to Earth.

The study on the octupuses suggests that cryopreserved eggs of either squids or octopuses could have arrived on Earth hundreds of millions of years ago preserved in ice.

The study was published in journal Progress in Biophysics and Molecular Biology in the year 2018.

It is important to note that scientific community has not found solid evidence about octopuses.