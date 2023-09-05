It's not OKAY to kiss your pets. Survey reveals why

Who doesn't want to cuddle with the pets? These furry four-legged friends are so cute. You can love them all you want, but kissing them should be off-limits.

A recent survey showed that 69 per cent of Australian homes have at least one pet, putting pet ownership at an all-time high. It is estimated that we spend A$33 billion annually on caring for pets.

Several established that have shown that having a pet has been linked to many advantages for our mental and physical health, pets can also carry infectious diseases that can occasionally be transmitted to us.

A report published by The Conversation mentioned that everyone is not at risk, but some people are likely to be contracting an infection from animals, such as those who are pregnant or have compromised immune systems.

Hence, it's critical to be aware of the hazards and take the appropriate safety measures to avoid infections.

Some reports have mentioned that zoonotic diseases are contagious illnesses that spread from animals to people and it is known that more than 70 companion animal infections can spread to humans.

Such infections can be spread indirectly, such as via contact with contaminated bedding, soil, food, or water, or directly from pets to humans through the exchange of saliva, body fluids, and excrement.

Dogs and cats are major reservoirs of zoonotic infections caused by viruses, bacteria, fungi and parasites.

