New study reveals why 'social exclusion' is the worst form of bullying

Bullying is typically represented as physical aggression or verbal aggression, such as threatening or making obscene statements. The most common kind of bullying, ‘relational aggression', which involves socially excluding friends or an individual from group activities and spreading false rumours, has been linked to detrimental social and emotional effects on victims.

Prior studies have shown that excluding a child from social activities by their peers at school will have the same detrimental short-and-long-term effects as punching, slapping, and kicking.

According to Chad Rose, a professor at the University of Missouri, this study sheds light on a social exclusion that young people frequently confront.

Also read | New study shows artificial sweeteners may increase sugar levels, affect gut health

For the study, 14,000 teenagers were asked to indicate their level of agreement or disagreement with statements regarding bullying attitudes, perceived popularity, or relational aggression. ANI reported that most of the responses included "a little teasing never hurts anyone," or "as long as it does not involve me, I don’t care what others think of me."

The professor further said that another group, who were not considered to be socially dominant or well known, supported pro-bullying viewpoints and practised relational aggression. She further observed that low levels of relational aggression and pro-bullying views were reported by the third group. They promoted bullying by being physically present there.

When kids are rejected by their classmates, it's alarming because adults often don’t seem to think it equally damaging.

Also read | Just not the face, some doppelgängers might have same DNA also: Study

Rose claimed that teachers, parents, and community members may benefit by valuing each student’s individuality. She further added that when kids are young, conformity is commonly applauded, but as soon as they get older, individuality is what makes a person stand out and achieve in their professional and personal lives. Another good idea that teachers may use right now is to incorporate social communication skills into the regular curriculum. Teachers can also assess how well the students encourage others.

According to Rose, students who aren’t taught to express themselves properly and effectively are more likely to behave aggressively.

It is important to treat everyone with respect, even if you don’t know the person well.

Bullying affects the entire community, not just individuals.

(With inputs from agencies)