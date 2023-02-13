New study reveals impact of climate change on mental health

A new study by Lancet Planetary Health revealed that extreme heat, humidity and other climate changes have impacts on mental health in terms of depression and anxiety in Bangladesh. The study was published on February 05, Changing America reported.

The scientists examined 43 weather stations across the world’s seventh most vulnerable country to climate change for humidity over a two-month period which experiences extreme flooding and cyclones.

Syed Shabab Wahid, the study’s lead author said, “we have now established a high-water mark that, alas, could soon be eclipsed for how climate can impact mental health in a highly vulnerable country. This should serve as a warning for other nations.”

The study showed that the overall prevalence of depression is 16.3 per cent, compared to the global rate of 4.4 per cent.

Anxiety rates were also higher in the country compared to the rest of the world, 6 per cent to 3.6 per cent respectively.

Wahid added that previous global research has found a link between climate-related phenomena and adverse mental health outcomes in terms of depression or anxiety.

Results also showed that individuals who experienced a one-degree Celsius temperature rise during the two months have a 21 per cent high probability of an anxiety disorder and a 24 per cent higher likelihood of co-occurring depression and anxiety.

“As climate change worsens, temperatures and humidity will continue to increase, as will natural disasters, such as extreme flooding, which portends worsening impact on our collective mental health, globally.”

However, scientists claimed that this research is not long enough to see major climate change impacts, and such studies can take years to show events linked to climate change can impact mental health outcomes.

Going forward, researchers claimed that by 2050, the temperature in Bangladesh is expected to increase by 1.4 degrees Celsius.

