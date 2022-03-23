NASA's Mars orbiter click photos of China's Zhurong rover

Mars is a busy place these days. National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) and Chinese space agency both have heavy scientific activity going on and around the red planet. Though both agencies are carrying out their scientific observations independently, both expeditions 'cross paths', so to speak.

China's Tianwen-1 lander and Zhurong rover touched down on Mars on March 14 last year. While NASA's Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter (MRO) is revolving around Mars and is making scientific observations.

Last week, the MRO clicked pics of China's Zhurong rover. What's interesting about these pics is that it clearly shows Zhurong's 'footprints' on the red planet. The tracks made by Zhurongs wheels are clearly visible in these pics. What's more? These tracks can be traced back to the lander.

In other words, Zhurong's entire journey on Mars is visible in these pics. These photos have been taken by the MRO using the onboard HiRise camera. NASA has also tweeted these pics. In order to see the tracks, it is necessary to zoom in on them in the pictures.

MRO is orbiting about 316 kilometers above the surface of Mars. At this height, it is able to take pictures in which objects just a foot away can be observed distinctly. This ability makes the MRO capable of spotting rovers on the Martian surface.

The HiRise camera has already spotted NASA's Opportunity, Curiosity and Perseverance rovers.