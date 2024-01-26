NASA’s historic Ingenuity helicopter mission on Mars ends: Here’s what happened

After over three years, NASA’s Ingenuity Mars helicopter mission which had made history by being the first powered flight on another world, has ended, said the American space agency, on Thursday (Jan 25).

Ingenuity, which had surpassed expectations time and time again since its lift-off for the red planet on April 19, 2021, sustained mission-ending damage.

What happened?

In a statement, NASA said that the aircraft made an “emergency landing” during its previous flight and that Ingenuity’s team had planned for the helicopter to make a “short vertical flight” on January 18 to pinpoint its location.

As planned the helicopter achieved a maximum altitude of 40 feet, but while landing, when it was around three feet off the ground, Ingenuity lost contact with the rover.

The following day when the imagery and data returned to NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, California it was found that “one or more of its rotor blades” were damaged.

Therefore, while the helicopter remained “upright and in communication with ground controllers,” it was “no longer capable of flight,” said the American space agency.

Ingenuity’s team is still investigating the cause of the communications dropout and the helicopter’s orientation at the time of touchdown.

“The historic journey of Ingenuity, the first aircraft on another planet, has come to end,” said NASA Administrator Bill Nelson, in a statement.

He added, “Through missions like Ingenuity, NASA is paving the way for future flight in our solar system and smarter, safer human exploration to Mars and beyond.”

‘Exceeded expectations’

Ingenuity reached Mars in February 2021, and during its time there, it has exceeded expectations time and time again. The helicopter performed 72 flights, flying more than 14 times farther than planned, 33 times longer than expected, operated from 48 different airfields, and logged in more than two hours of flight time.

Over the years, Ingenuity was upgraded with the ability to autonomously choose landing sites on the red planet’s treacherous terrain. It also dealt with a dead sensor, cleaned itself after dust storms, performed three emergency landings, and even made it through the frigid Martian winter.

“That remarkable helicopter flew higher and farther than we ever imagined and helped NASA do what we do best – make the impossible, possible,” said Nelson.

Ingenuity initially began as a short technology demonstration to show flight was possible in the ultra-thin Martian atmosphere. However, it went on to become Perseverance rover’s trusty sidekick, by previewing areas of the red planet that might be of interest.

“It’s humbling Ingenuity not only carries onboard a swatch from the original Wright Flyer, but also this helicopter followed in its footsteps and proved flight is possible on another world,” said Ingenuity’s project manager, Teddy Tzanetos of NASA JPL.

He added, “History’s first Mars helicopter will leave behind an indelible mark on the future of space exploration and will inspire fleets of aircraft on Mars – and other worlds – for decades to come.”