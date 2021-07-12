Nasal COVID-19 vaccine protects animals from the deadly infection

A team from the University of Iowa and the University of Georgia discovered that the intranasal COVID-19 vaccine protects mice against deadly coronavirus infection.

The vaccine also prevents the Coronavirus from spreading from animal to animal.

The findings were reported in the scientific journal 'Science Advances' on July 2.

"If this new COVID-19 vaccine proves successful in people, it could help manage the COVID-19 pandemic by preventing SARS-CoV-2 transmission," says Paul McCray, co-leader of the study.

Inhalation rather than injection

Unlike traditional vaccinations, which require an injection, this vaccine is delivered via nasal spray, similar to those used to prevent influenza.

The vaccination used in the trial only requires a single dose and can be kept in the refrigerator for up to three months at normal conditions.

The experimental vaccination delivers the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein into cells via a harmless parainfluenza virus 5 (PIV5), which triggers an immune response that protects against COVID-19 infection.

PIV5 is linked to common cold viruses and infects a variety of species, including humans, without causing sickness.

If successful, the nasal vaccine will be a game-changer, especially for kids who need to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

