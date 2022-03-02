NASA tweets brilliant image that may make you a bit introspective

NASA (National Aeronautics and Space Administration) never fails to amaze us. Not only the US space agency is at the forefront of space exploration and research, but its social media feeds are also widely admired for brearthtaking images and interesting chunks of space info. And it never fails to enthral us.

So what's on the menu this time? An image of Earth, but with a twist.

As the new month dawned, NASA tweeted a pic taken by its Cassini probe that is studying Saturn. The image show Saturn in all its glory with the majestic rings. But also depicts a curious blue dot.

You are here.



In 2013, the Cassini spacecraft captured this wide-angle view of Saturn and a chunk of its rings. That pale blue dot just below the rings? That’s Earth from about 898 million miles (1.4 billion kilometers) away. Explore @NASASolarSystem: https://t.co/9sLPATJHaE pic.twitter.com/NlTxVXRANR — NASA (@NASA) February 27, 2022 ×

The image is perhaps a lesson for the self-centred human race which probably thinks it is the centre of the universe. As you go away from the planet, other celestial bodies dwarf us. And all conflicts appear fruitless. This is the only planet we've got. No other space rock has been found to harbour life just like ours Peaceful co-existence is that tough, eh?