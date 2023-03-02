NASA treats us with beautiful pictures of exploding stars

Stars may appear to twinkle forever but like us, they have a finite lifespan. Stars of certain size put on quite a show before biting the dust. They bid adieu in a massive blast known as a supernova. These are some of the most violent and energetic events in space. Humanity has recorded such supernovas from even pre-historic periods.

But now, thanks to our superior tech and 'eyes in the sky,' we area able to click those that are not visible from Earth. NASA's Hubble Space Telescope has clicked some such supernovas. NASA has posted these photos on Twitter.

"What do all these Hubble images have in common? They show the aftermath of stars that died in a bright, powerful explosion known as a supernova. In a supernova, a star’s contents fling out into space at speeds of up to 25,000 miles (15,000 to 40,000 km) per second!" says NASA in its tweet.

When a supernova takes place, it can expel several solar masses of material outwards into the interstellar medium. This creates a shockwave. The remnants of a supernova, as seen in the NASA images, are detectable as expanding shell of gas and dust. When stars explode, they exude large amounts of elements in the interstellar medium.

Supernovas are major source of elements like oxygen and rubidium in the interstellar medium.

