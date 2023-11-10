NASA tracks an aeroplane-sized asteroid hurtling towards Earth

An asteroid, as big as an aeroplane, is hurtling towards Earth at a breakneck speed of 34727 kilometres per hour and NASA's Center for Near-Earth Object Studies (CNEOS) is tracking this space rock.



The asteroid is set to make its closest approach to Earth on November 9 when it passes at a distance of 2.4 million kilometres from the surface of the Earth.

Is the asteroid hazardous for Earth?

As per NASA, the asteroid's size is not big enough to be marked as a Potentially Hazardous Object. A celestial object which is at least 492 feet wide and passes at a distance less than 7.5 million kilometres from Earth is considered a Potentially Hazardous Object.



However, Asteroid 2023 VC is only 91 feet wide which makes it as big as an aeroplane. But, even an aeroplane-sized asteroid can have a potential impact on Earth.

The asteroid is part of the Apollo group of Near-Earth Asteroids, which are a type of Earth-crossing space rocks and have semi-major axes which are larger in comparison to that of Earth. The asteroids, which belong to this group, have been named after the humongous 1862 Apollo asteroid, which was found in the 1930s by German astronomer Karl Reinmuth.



This will be the first-ever close approach of Asteroid 2023 VC towards our planet in history. According to data collected by NASA, the asteroid is not likely to pass across any planet in the near future.

NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory tracks asteroid's orbit

The asteroid's orbit is being tracked by NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory and its characteristics are being studied by them as part of their near-Earth object programme.



Similar to other asteroids, Asteroid 2023 VC has also been formed through a process which is called “accretion”.