NASA shares mesmerising image of a supernova

Supernova is the actual explosion of a star! When a star reaches end of its lifetime, depending on its size, it explodes. The enrgy gets dissipated in all directions in the space. And remnants of the explosion can be seen from thousands of light years away.

NASA has shared an image of aftermath of a supernova. The image is a resplendent mosaic of colours with a backdrop of midnight-black-Space where thousands of stars are shining brightly.

The image has been clicked by NASA's Chandra X-ray Observatory telescope. The space agency has posted it on its Instagram handle.

"This composite image shows the remains of a supernova, around 9,000 light-years from Earth, in three bands of X-ray light detected by @NASAChandraXRay, with low energy X-rays in red, medium in green, and the highest in blue," NASA says in its post.

"Image description: Blank space as black as #Midnight is dotted with tiny white stars across the image. A swirling labyrinth of colours of blue, green, yellow, purple, and red makes up the center of the photo surrounding the neutron star in bright blue," NASA wrote.

Like any other NASA image, this one has been a hit among the followers. The number of likes is fast approaching the 2 million mark.

The users have also showed their appreciation in comments.

"Space Midnight should be a new colour," commented a user

"This is soooo beautiful. Our universe can be so cinematographic," said another.

