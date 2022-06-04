NASA shares breathtaking close-up clip of Jupiter from Juno spacecraft. Watch!

You may have seen various photos of Jupiter taken from a distant telescope from Earth. But have you ever seen the mighty planet up close? NASA has released new footage of Jupiter that was taken by the Juno spacecraft that has been hovering over the gas giant since 2016. The US agency has shared an incredible animated sequence created by citizen scientist Andrea Luck using raw JunoCam image data. This clip shows a close shot of the giant planet when the spacecraft flew just 2,050 miles (3,300 kilometres) above the gas giant's cloud tops on April 9.

This was Juno's 41st flyby above the radiation-spewing planet, during which the spacecraft soared at a top speed of 131,000 mph (210,000 km/h) relative to Jupiter, NASA said on May 27.

Cloud surfing on Jupiter with NASA's Juno spacecraft. ☁️



On April 9, 2022, as the Juno mission completed its 41st close flyby of Jupiter, its JunoCam instrument captured what it would look like to ride along with the spacecraft.



Learn more HERE: https://t.co/QR8OQx6yVu pic.twitter.com/Lwiwj7CvGe — NASA Marshall (@NASA_Marshall) May 31, 2022 ×

That's more than seven times faster than the speed of the International Space Station orbits Earth and about five times faster than the crewed Apollo missions were travelling as they left Earth for the moon, NASA officials said in the statement.

Also read | Epitome of 'hell on earth’: NASA to study unique exoplanet '55 Cancri e'

Though Juno was initially targeted to cover only Jupiter, NASA in January 2021 announced that it is extending the mission's mandate to focus a little more closely on the planet's four large moons, especially Ganymede, Europa and Io. Juno spacecraft is expected to run until September 2025.

Also see | Dazzling tau Herculids meteor shower lights up sky. Check out these amazing photos

"With the extended mission, we will answer fundamental questions that arose during Juno's prime mission while reaching beyond the planet to explore Jupiter’s ring system and Galilean satellites," principal investigator Scott Bolton, of the Southwest Research Institute in San Antonio, said in a NASA statement when the extension was announced.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE