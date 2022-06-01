Dazzling tau Herculids meteor shower lights up sky. Check out these amazing photos

A brand new shooting star lit up the sky in a dazzling display overnight Monday and Tuesday, even if it wasn't a "meteor storm" as some stargazers hoped for.

The tau Herculids meteor shower peaked at the midnight with 10 to 25 meteors an hour spotted falling through the night sky, according to EarthSky.com, which described the meteor shower as "decent."

The meteor shower was visible across large parts of US, Canada, Mexico, some parts of Europe and West Africa

Skygazers took to social media to share their photos of possible meteor sightings.