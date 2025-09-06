/NASA’s James Webb Telescope discovers tiny new moon orbiting Uranus

NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) has detected a new moon orbiting Uranus, adding to the planet’s already fascinating collection of natural satellites.





According to NASA’s official release, the discovery was made during a survey aimed at studying Uranus’ atmosphere and ring system. The faint object was identified through detailed infrared images captured by Webb’s powerful cameras.

This marks a rare finding, as Uranus’ moons are difficult to detect because of their small size and distance from Earth. The newly found moon brings the total count of Uranian moons to 28.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Why This Discovery Matters

Scientists say this discovery will help them understand how Uranus and its moons formed billions of years ago.

Dr Mark Showalter, a planetary scientist involved in the study, explained that detecting such a small moon shows the “unprecedented sensitivity” of the Webb telescope. The moon appears to be only a few kilometres across, making it one of the smallest in Uranus’ system.

The new moon’s orbit also provides clues about the planet’s complex gravitational interactions. Researchers will continue observing it to learn more about its composition and movement.

Naming the New Moon

Following tradition, Uranus’ moons are named after characters from the works of William Shakespeare and Alexander Pope.

Once the discovery is confirmed by the International Astronomical Union (IAU), the new moon will receive an official name. Previous Uranian moons have names such as Titania, Oberon, and Miranda, all drawn from Shakespeare’s plays.

NASA scientists say they expect the naming process to be completed later this year, after further observations.