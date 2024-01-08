NASA responds to reports that lost asteroid might hit Earth in 2024

NASA put an end to concerns about a lost 54-million-ton asteroid hitting Earth in 2024 by responding to the claims.

In response to a November report by a news outlet stating that 2007 FT3 had a slight possibility of striking Earth in 2024, the space agency has issued a statement saying that there are no known asteroid crash dangers to Earth at any time in the century.

In 2007, scientists first spotted the 984-foot-long asteroid. However, eventually, they lost track of it and categorised it as a "lost asteroid."

According to the report by the news outlet, the chances of the asteroid slamming into Earth were around 1 in 10 million on 3 March 2030 and 1 in 11.5 million on 5 October 2024.

NASA told The Standard, "There are no known asteroid impact threats to Earth at any time in the next century. NASA and its partners diligently watch the skies to find, track, and categorise asteroids and near-Earth objects (NEOs), including those who come close to Earth."

Before scientists lost track of the 2007 FT3, they were able to gather information about the asteroid. They observed 14 points in its arc over the two days it remained in NASA's view. The researchers have also calculated its orbit and looked into its possible collisions with Earth.

The asteroid has made it to NASA's Sentry Risk Table of objects that could impact our planet. NASA's Center for Near Earth Object Studies has also identified 89 potential impacts that 2007 FT3 can have on Earth, one of which is on 5 October 2024. However, the space agency clarified that it was nothing to worry about as one potential point of impact when the asteroid was closest to the Earth had already passed in 2019.

"An important note here is planetary scientists define asteroid approaches that come within 30 million miles of Earth's orbit as close approaches. The larger an asteroid is, the easier it is for our planetary defence experts to find, meaning that their orbits around the sun are usually very well-known and understood for years or even decades," NASA said.

NASA and other space agencies keep watching the near-Earth objects that could cause devastation if they cross paths with Earth. Astronomers can predict the orbits of these space bodies up to about a hundred years in the future.