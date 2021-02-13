NASA releases stunning photo of 'gold' Peruvian Amazon rivers

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) has released stunning images of numerous gold prospecting pits in eastern Peru.

The pictures captured by a crew member of Expedition 64 at the International Space Station (ISS) shows Amazon rivers and pits, usually hidden from an astronaut’s view by cloud cover or outside the Sun’s glint point, stand out brilliantly in this image due to the reflected sunlight.

The river and the pits cut through the otherwise unbroken Amazon rainforest in Peru’s Madre de Dios state.

In this very wet climate, the prospecting pits appear as hundreds of tightly packed water-filled basins. Likely dug by independent miners, each pit is surrounded by de-vegetated areas of muddy soil.

These deforested tracts follow the courses of ancient rivers that deposited sediments, including gold.

Peru is the sixth-largest producer of gold in the world, and Madre de Dios is home to one of the largest independent gold mining industries in the world. Mining is the main cause of deforestation in the region, and it also can cause mercury pollution from the gold-extraction process.

Yet tens of thousands of people earn their living from this unregistered mining.

The small town of Nueva Arequipa is just visible along the Southern Interoceanic Highway. Inaugurated in 2011, the highway, is the only road connection between Brazil and Peru. It was intended to stimulate trade and tourism, but due to the great expansion of surface prospecting, deforestation may be the larger result of the highway. Some areas in the state are protected from mining, such as the Tambopata National Reserve.