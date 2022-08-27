NASA posts mesmerising image of aurora seen from space

Witnessing aurora, the beautiful dance of colours in the sky is on almost everyone's travel list. The auroras are visible from regions close to Earth's north and south poles. The mesemerising spread and play of colours across the night sky is indeed something to behold.

But it is not possible for us to watch auroras from sky. For all such practical purposes, NASA comes to rescue.

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) has posted a pic of aurora. Aurora australis to be specific. Aurora australis is visible from places close to Earth's South Pole, particularly from Tasmania and New Zealand. NASA has posted image of aurora australis taken from International Space Station (ISS).

The space agency has posted the image on its Instagram account.

The image shows a splendid play of colours. The aurora is mainly green in colour, but assumes a pink-red hue at its reaches away from the Earth.

"The vibrant displays of light around Earth's North and South Poles are caused by the interaction of solar particles, ejected by the Sun, and our planet's protective magnetic field," NASA's Instagram post of the image describes.

During large solar storms, the post continues, "the Sun spews large bubbles of electrified gas which collide with our magnetic field at its North and South Poles and enter our atmosphere ... these energized solar particles collide with atmospheric gases resulting in beautiful displays of light."

At the time of publishing of this story, the image has got more than 1 million likes on Instagram.

