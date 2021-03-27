NASA posts brilliant image of frosty sand dunes on Mars

Images from Mars are aplenty these days. And it's not a surprise as NASA has landed a Perseverance rover on the surface of the Red Planet. But NASA has more eyes on Mars. In addition to 'boots on ground', so to speak, NASA's 'Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter' (MRO) is currently in orbit around Mars.

The MRO has sent a brilliant image of Mars's frosty dunes. NASA has posted the picture on Instagram.

"...Our Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter (MRO) beamed back another striking image taken on the Red Planet captured by our powerful HiRISE camera, this time showing the stunning image of frosty sand dunes. The field of sand dunes occupies a crater that stretches for 5 kilometers, found in the high-latitudes of Mars’ northern plains. The stripes and other features are the result of sublimated ice that comes with the ‘seasonal thaw." says NASA in its Instagram post. The post is heading fast towards 1 million likes.

The image has been clicked by the MRO using HiRise, a camera it has on board.

The Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter keeps an eye on Mars' geology and climate. It provides valuable information that can come in handy to decide about future landings on Mars. MRO was launched in the year 2006 and was placed in orbit around Mars in 2015.