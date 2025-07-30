/NASA-ISRO launches NISAR having GSLV-F16 onboard. Here's all about it

NASA-ISRO Synthetic Aperture Radar (NISAR) launched the Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle (GSLV-MkII) from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota on July 30. NISAR is a joint venture of ISRO and NASA. It has been developed to give a detailed view of the Earth to observe and measure some of the planet's most complex processes.

This is the 16th time a GSLV rocket is being used, specially prepared for this important Earth mission. The rocket is about 51 metres tall. And it weighs as much as 70 elephants, nearly 420 tonnes at lift-off. GSLV-F16 is strong enough to carry satellites weighing more than two small cars all the way up into space.

Why is NISAR riding this rocket?

NISAR isn’t just any satellite; it’s heavy (about 2,800 kg) and packed with sensitive science gadgets. It needs a rocket that’s powerful AND accurate to reach the exact spot in space. GSLV-F16’s special technology, especially its super-cold (cryogenic) top stage, makes sure NISAR gets there safely so its radars can do their important job circling Earth.

GSLV-F16 A proud part of India’s space story

The GSLV family of rockets is a key ingredient in India’s space journey. It’ll lift satellites up to help us with climate, navigation, TV, and even science partnerships. With GSLV-F16 and NISAR, India is showing the world it can support big, clever space projects, joining hands with NASA and leading the way to discoveries from space.

What will happen next?

Around 19 minutes after the rocket lifts off, the GSLV-F16 will inject the NISAR satellite into a 743-km sun-synchronous orbit. NISAR is a global mission and everyone around the world will be able to access its data.