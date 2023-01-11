NASA finds two Earth-sized exoplanets in habitable zone of star

As effort to scan the skies for signs of alien life continues, NASA scientists have found two exoplanets almost the size of the Earth revoving around their star in what is called 'Habitable Zone'

The two newly found exoplanets, designated as TOI 700 d and TOI 700 e, are revolving around a star just 100 light-years away from Earth. Both of these planets are in the habitable zone of the planet, but it is not known for sure if water is present there.

If a planet is too far from its star, any potential liquid, like water, freezes. If the planet is too close to the star, the liquid evaporates into space. Both these scenarios are unlikely to be conducive to formation of life. But there is a zone around any star, in which the temperature is just right for water to exist in liquid form, if it is present on that planet to start with.

Earth is in such a habitable zone around the Sun.

The planet TOI 700 e is likely a rocky planet. It 95 per cent the size of Earth. The second planet, TOI 700 d is also the size of Earth.

Both these planets are revolving the star designated as TOI 700.

Discovery of both these planets has been made by NASA's Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite, or TESS mission.

