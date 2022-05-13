Mysterious network of pits found near Stonehenge in England

Stonehenge in itself is a mystery. The 5000-year-old structure in England baffles us as to how ancient humans would have been able to arrange stone slabs weighing tonnes, without any of the modern machinery. Some even say that only aliens are capable of building such a structure.

Now a network of mysterious pits has been found associated with Stonehenge. The pits were revealed after an archaeological 'biopsy' of the region surrounding Stonehenge. This study is the largest electromagnetic induction survey of the region.

The survey has revealed hundreds of large pits. Each of these pits is 2.4 meters (7.8 ft) wide. Scientists think that at least some of these pits are human-made.

"By combining new geophysical survey techniques with coring, and pinpoint excavation, the team has revealed some of the earliest evidence of human activity yet unearthed in the Stonehenge landscape," says archaeologist Nick Snashall, who works for the Stonehenge & Avebury World Heritage Site. Snashall was quoted by University of Birmingham.

There are no clear and decisive clues as to what was the exact use of these pits. Scientists have not yet been able to pinpoint the utilitarian purpose of these pits. But they think that pits were associated with "long-term ceremonial structuring" of Stonehenge.

