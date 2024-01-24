Mysterious jet-black eggs found in depths of Pacific Ocean; scientists perplexed

Exploring the ocean's deepest corners remains a formidable challenge for humans, with the deepest dive reaching just 332.35 metres without specialised equipment. Despite these limitations, some creatures thrive thousands of feet below the surface, enduring extreme pressure, limited light, and bone-chilling temperatures.

In a groundbreaking expedition, Dr Yasunori Kano from the University of Tokyo piloted a remote-operated vehicle (ROV) in the Kuril-Kamchatka Trench, spotting jet-black eggs at a staggering depth of 6,200 metres, as reported by Indy100.

This feat is remarkable given the darkness of the environment. Dr Kano successfully retrieved the eggs, setting the stage for an unprecedented discovery.

What are these mysterious black eggs?

Examining the mysterious black eggs, Dr Keiichi Kakui of Hokkaido University initially speculated they might be protists, a family of unicellular organisms.

However, closer inspection revealed a milky liquid within the eggs. After extracting fragile white bodies, Kakui identified the enigmatic black balls as the cocoons of flatworms (platyhelminths), a revelation that left scientists awe-struck.

Analysis at Hokkaido University Museum confirmed the historic nature of the discovery. Four intact egg capsules, along with flatworm remains, were extracted.

DNA analysis and staining of slides indicated that these were the deepest-dwelling free-living flatworms known on Earth. Surprisingly, their early life stages exhibited striking similarities to their shallow-water counterparts.

The findings, published in the journal Biology Letters, highlighted the unprecedented depth record for free-living flatworms.

The study revealed that the developmental patterns of deep-sea flatworms closely resembled those in shallow-water environments. This suggests that the challenges faced by these flatworms in adapting to abyssal conditions were primarily physiological and ecological, rather than developmental.