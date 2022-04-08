Methane concentration in Earth’s atmosphere witnessed record rise in 2021  

In 2021, methane concentration in Earth’s air witnessed a record rise, as per US government data.

The spike in greenhouse gas has been witnessed for the second year in a row, raising fears of more effects of it on climate change.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) on Thursday found that the methane’s presence has risen by 17 parts per billion (ppb) in the atmosphere in 2021.

This seems to be the largest annual hike recorded since the exercise began in 1983. Earlier, the record rise was of 15.3 ppb in 2020.

Rick Spinrad, administrator, NOAA, said, “Our data show that global emissions continue to move in the wrong direction at a rapid pace. The evidence is consistent, alarming, and undeniable.”

Lindsay Lan, atmospheric scientist, NOAA and University of Colorado, told AP that methane levels are now more than double the pre-industrial levels of 720 parts per billion.

Methane is a potent heat-trapping greenhouse gas but its effect is short-lived too.

It is around 25 times more powerful than carbon dioxide at trapping heat but it only lasts nine years in the air and not thousands of years like carbon dioxide, Lan added.

Cornell University methane researcher Robert Howarth told AP, “This trend of accelerating increase in methane is extremely disturbing.”

