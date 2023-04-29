Meet British doctor John McFall, world's first para-astronaut

John McFall of United Kingdom's Frimley town became the first para-astronaut in the world after he took his first zero gravity parabolic flight test this week on Thursday.

In the autumn of 2000, a bike accident left young John McFall without his right leg. His life changed overnight but he was not going to give up.

A doctor by profession, John graduated with a Bachelor of Medicine and Surgery (MBBS) from the Cardiff University School of Medicine in the United Kingdom.

He became a member of the Royal College of Surgeons in 2016 and is currently a Trauma and Orthopaedic Specialist Registrar working in the south of England.

In 2012, alongside his medical studies, John became a mentor for the innovative Paralympic Inspiration Programme. This project supports future paralympians in the United Kingdom.

He was also an ambassador and attaché for the International Paralympic Committee at the London 2012 Paralympic Games.

From 2014 to 2016, John was a Foundation Doctor in the British National Health Service, working in a range of medical and surgical specialities in South East Wales, UK.

Between 2016 and 2018, he completed Core Surgical Training covering General Surgery, Urology and Trauma and Orthopaedics in the Wessex deanery.

In 2018 John successfully secured a place on the UK’s national Trauma and Orthopaedic Specialist Registrar training programme and is currently studying for his Fellow of the Royal College of Surgeons (FRCS) exams.

John is married and has three children.

