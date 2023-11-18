Mars vanishes in rare celestial event, will come back after 2 weeks

In a celestial spectacle that occurs every two years, Mars has seemingly disappeared from our Earthly vantage point as it undergoes the Mars solar conjunction, starting on November 18. This disappearance is not an unexpected event, an optical illusion or an atmospheric anomaly and there is some science behind the absence of the Red Planet.

A planetary alignment positioned Mars directly behind the Sun, rendering it temporarily invisible to observers on Earth. During this phase, Mars is obscured from view due to the Sun's overwhelming brightness.

The conjunction is expected to persist for approximately two weeks. During this period, Mars and Earth are at their maximum distance from each other, with the average gap of 225 million kilometres expanding to as much as 400 million kilometres.

The phenomenon, while a regular occurrence in the celestial calendar, captivates skygazers with its unique visual impact.

As Mars enters the latter part of the conjunction, it will gradually reemerge to the West of the Sun, becoming increasingly visible in the pre-dawn sky.

A year later

Approximately a year later, the Red Planet and the Sun will be situated on opposite sides of Earth. During this phase, Mars will illuminate the night sky for an extended duration.

Notably, the Mars solar conjunction has practical implications for space agencies and their missions on the red planet.

NASA, in response to the celestial alignment, has suspended communications with its Mars fleet. The decision is rooted in the potential interference caused by the Sun's corona, which could disrupt signals between Earth and Mars.

This precautionary measure is aimed at preventing unexpected behaviours in robotic probes such as the Perseverance Rover and the Ingenuity helicopter, safeguarding their operational integrity during this astronomical event.