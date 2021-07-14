Mars' moon or potato? : NASA shares image of ‘Phobos’, the largest of Mars' two raggedy moons

NASA's official Instagram account published a photo of Mars Moon 'Phobos,' which resembles a potato.

"This is an image of Phobos, the largest of Mars' two raggedy moons, as seen by our Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter spacecraft's @UAHiRISE camera," NASA stated.

"Scientists have calculated that tiny Phobos is nearing Mars at a rate of 1.8 meters (6 feet) every century, meaning it will either crash into the planet in 50 million years or break up into a ring of debris," NASA posted on the Instagram.



The photograph was obtained from a height of 6,800 kilometres (4,225 miles).

The innermost and bigger of Mars' two natural satellites, Phobos is larger than Deimos.

Asaph Hall, an American astronomer, discovered both moons in 1877.

Phobos is named after the Greek god Phobos, who is the twin brother of Deimos and the son of Ares (Mars) and Aphrodite (Venus).

Phobos was a god who represented terror and panic (cf. phobia).

