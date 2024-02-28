Magma accumulating again beneath volcanic hotspot in Iceland; Scientists warn another eruption

Magma might be accumulating again beneath a volcanic hotspot in Iceland after the region witnessed three massive eruptions in the last few months.

According to the Icelandic Meteorological Office (IMO), the magma volume under Svartsengi in the Reykjanes Peninsula is approaching the same height as ahead of the previous eruptions between December 2023 and January 2024.

Svartsengi, which has a geothermal power plant, is famous for the Blue Lagoon spa, has only recently fully reopened to visitors. However, as experts fear a volcanic eruption, they have warned people not to spend the night nearby.

The town of Grindavik, evacuated during the last few months and whose residents have just returned, is once again under the threat of an eruption, said IMO. The office fears that magma would appear in a "sudden, localised and intense micro-seismic activity."

"If the seismic activity goes to the south towards Grindavík, it will take a little longer, so there will be some warning about it," Kristín Jónsdóttir, a natural hazards specialist at IMO, told the newspaper Vísir.

"The meteorological office assesses that there is considerable danger, and I would say that it is not very wise to spend the night in Grindavík," he added.

The calculations from IMO suggest that there are around 268 million cubic feet (7.6 million cubic metres) of magma amassed beneath Svartsengi.

The probability of eruption increases when the volume crosses eight million cubic metres.

"We are quite worried that if there is an eruption in the next few days, it will be difficult to evacuate these places," Hjördís Guðmundsdóttir, communications director of civil defence, said. "The warning can be very short, and no one can say exactly where the eruption will occur. We know that people are in the town and the Blue Lagoon, but we have warning sirens in place that will be blown if there is a reason for it," he added."

Iceland has declared a state of emergency multiple times in the last few months after eruptions in the region, occurring between December 18-21, January 14 and February 8. Although the volcanic eruptions have damaged property and infrastructure, there were no fatalities.

Lava from the most dangerous eruption reached the town's border and damaged three houses in January. Furthermore, in February, the lava collided with a crucial hot water pipe from the Svartsengi geothermal power plant.

However, the biggest risks in Gridavik are the creation of sinkholes and earthquakes caused by fault movement.