Life on Venus? Astronomers detect oxygen in dayside atmosphere of planet

After closely observing the atmosphere of Venus, astronomers have now detected clear signs of atomic oxygen in the daylight area, above the toxic clouds of the neighbouring planet.



As per the team of astronomers, headed by physicist Heinz-Wilhelm Hubers of the German Aerospace Center (DLR), it has been known that atomic oxygen exists in the atmosphere of the planet as per the theoretical models, and has been detected before on the nightside of the Venus.



However, the detection of oxygen on the dayside has added a new insight into the dynamics of the atmosphere on Venus and their circulation patterns, the team added.

Scientists have been trying to study Venus in greater detail because of the similarities it shares with Earth. The planet's mass and composition are similar to that of Earth's but in comparison to life on our planet, Venus is just a death pit.



The planet is surrounded by thick, choking clouds which are mostly made up of carbon dioxide. These clouds create a greenhouse environment which leads to the planet's average surface temperatures around 464 degrees Celsius (867 Fahrenheit).



The clouds lead to acid rain on Venus and the atmosphere rotates at a tremendous rate around the planet. The scientists by understanding Venus' atmosphere are also able to understand the difference between the neighbouring planet and our planet.

What is atomic oxygen?

Atomic oxygen is not similar to the oxygen humans breathe on Earth. The oxygen found on Earth is molecular oxygen, or O2, which consists of two atoms of oxygen bound together.



Atomic oxygen has only one oxygen atom, and generally, it does not last long because it is highly reactive and easily bonds with other atoms. Atomic oxygen is found in abundance at high altitude places on Earth where it is created through the photodissociation of molecular oxygen. In this process, atmospheric O2 is broken into two parts by solar photons.



It is believed that a similar process takes place on the planet Venus. The atmosphere of Venus is predominantly filled with carbon dioxide and when the sunlight hits this CO2, the molecules are broken into atomic oxygen and carbon monoxide by photodissociation.

WATCH | Remains of an ancient planet lie deep within earth The atomic oxygen was found in high concentration on 17 locations on Venus. The molecules were present at an altitude of about 100 kilometres (62 miles).



"Future observations, especially near the antisolar and subsolar points but also at all solar zenith angles, will provide a more detailed picture of this peculiar region and support future space missions to Venus," the researchers stated.



"Along with measurements of atomic oxygen in the atmospheres of Earth and Mars, these data may help to improve our understanding of how and why Venus and Earth's atmospheres are so different,” they added.