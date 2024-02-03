The word 'X-ray' for commoners has (literal) skeletal connotations. Say the word X-ray and we imagine gawking at our bones on black film. But for astronomers, X-ray represent a teasure trove of cosmic information. An object not visible in 'normal' wavelengths of light may emit X-ray and reveal its own secrets. X-ray astronomy is a full-fledged branch of astronomy people devote their entire careers to. Now a largest-ever X-ray map of the universe has been released. The map has more than 900,000 cosmic sources of high energy and also has more than 700,000 supermassive black holes.

The data was published by a German consortium named "eROSITA". The X-ray map, released on January 31, has data collected by eROSITA X-ray telescope which is fitted on Spektrum-RG, a Russian-German satellite.

The Max Planck Society in Germany, which helped the mission, said from its official X handle that the eROSITA All-Sky Survey Catalogue (eRASS1) is the largest collection of X-ray sources ever published till now.

"An X-ray image of half the #universe: the first publication of the eROSITA sky-survey data release makes public the largest ever catalogue of high-energy cosmic sources," said The Max Planck Society in its post. An X-ray image of half the #universe: the first publication of the eROSITA sky-survey data release makes public the largest ever catalogue of high-energy cosmic sources 😲 https://t.co/POg5FuVraP @eROSITA_SRG @MPE_Garching pic.twitter.com/X21gnUD6iW — Max Planck Society (@maxplanckpress) January 31, 2024 × "In the first six months of observation, eROSITA has already discovered more X-ray sources than have been known in the 60-year history of X-ray astronomy," said The Max Planck Society.

Th eROSITA telescope carried out its observations between December 12, 2019, and June 11, 2020.

Other than the 710,000 supermassive black holes. The high-energy cosmic sources (more than 900,000) also comprised 180,000 stars that emitted X-rays. These star are in our Milky Way. In addition to this the map contains 12,000 clusters of galaxies and a number of X-ray emitting celestial objects from other exotic classes.

"These are mind-blowing numbers for X-ray astronomy," Andrea Merloni, eROSITA principal investigator, said as quoted by The Max Planck Society.

"We've detected more sources in 6 months than the big flagship missions XMM-Newton and Chandra have done in nearly 25 years of operation," she added.