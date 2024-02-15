Korean scientists develop 'non-vegetarian' rice, claim it to be much more eco-friendly source of protein

How much protein is too much protein? Well, it looks like the protein that we get from available plant and animal products is not enough as scientists had to create a new type of hybrid food- non-vegetarian rice. This rice, which is made of beef muscle and fat cells has 8 per cent more protein than usual rice, as per the research team at Yonsei University in South Korea.

Scientists who developed this “meaty” rice argue that it could be a more affordable and eco-friendly source of protein. As per Matter Journal, hybrid rice is a bit firmer and more brittle than regular rice but has much more protein than regular rice.

The researchers say the food may serve as "relief for famine, military ration, or even space food" in the future. However, selling this rice to consumers as their staple food might be a difficult task.

Why there is a need for hybrid rice?

As explained earlier, these lab-grown rice have much more protein than regular rice or regular beef; their making process is also way cleaner than regular food.

As compared to regular beef, hybrid rice has a smaller carbon footprint, as it is production method eliminates the need to raise and farm a lot of animals, according to the research team.

For every 100g (3.5oz) of protein produced, hybrid rice is estimated to release under 6.27kg (13.8lb) of carbon dioxide, while beef production releases eight times more at 49.89kg, they say.

Researcher Sohyeon Park explained, "We usually obtain the protein we need from livestock, but livestock production consumes a lot of resources and water and releases a lot of greenhouse gas.”

"Imagine obtaining all the nutrients we need from cell-cultured protein rice.

"Rice already has a high nutrient level, but adding cells from livestock can further boost it."

So basically, hybrid rice is not only a better source of protein but is also much more eco-friendly as compared to regular ones. Park said if this experiment went down well with consumers, it could open the possibility for more such “grain-based hybrid food”.

This is not the first time though that a team has explored the lab-grown or cultivated meat products, in 2013, a team from London made the first lab-grown burger. Singapore also recently started the world’s first cultivated chicken product for consumers.