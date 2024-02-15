An asteroid hit ended Dinosaurs' reign. But did it really help birds?

An asteroid hit Earth sixty-six million years ago and in one stroke, started a process that resulted in elimination of 75 per cent of life on Earth over the next decade and ended reign of dinosaurs. It is almost unanimously held that the catastrophic event paved way for mammals and other forms of life to thrive and for humans to ultimately develop. But did the asteroid help birds?

Modern birds have evolved from some of the smaller dinosaurs and it is held to be logical that in the food-deficient aftermath of the asteroid hit, smaller life-forms were able to survive as opposed to their much larger 'dino' counterparts. This eventually resulted in evolution of 'normal-sized' birds we see today.

But a study now contends that asteroid-hit did not have an effect on evolution of birds as they had started diversifying even before the catastrophic event.

The study was published on Monday (Feb 12) in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.

“We found that this catastrophe didn’t have impact on modern birds,” said Dr Shaoyuan Wu, evolutionary biologist at Jiangsu Normal University, China

As reported by The New York Times, the international team of researchers found during the study that birds that are alive today had a common ancestor 130 million years ago. The ancestor evolved into different birds over millennia. But the researchers say that the 'family tree' of this evolution was splitting steadily, both before and after the asteroid hit.

In other words, asteroid hit in itself did not have influence on evolution of birds, contend the researchers.

Scientific community in general continues to study the asteroid impact that came close to eliminating life on Earth by causing huge tsunamis, massive forest fires and triggering a decade-long winter.