Know how much global life expectancy dropped during COVID-19 pandemic

Research has revealed that life expectancy has plummeted in 84 percent of countries and territories during the COVID-19 pandemic period. From 2019 to 2021, global life expectancy witnessed a stark decrease by an average of 1.6 years. From 2000 to 2019, life expectancy on a global scale has surged by over 6 years, climbing from 66.8 years in 2000 to 73.4 years in 2019.

The study meticulously incorporated thousands of new data points sourced from vital registration systems, censuses, surveys, and other vital sources. Utilising refined methodologies, the report offered a comprehensive view of the pandemic's toll on global health.

However, amidst the somber statistics, child mortality continued its downward trajectory, with half a million fewer deaths among children under five recorded in 2021 compared to 2019.

Yet, stark regional disparities remained apparent in the report "in the number of deaths that occur in children under 5 years persist between regions. Population growth rates continued to decline during the COVID-19 pandemic."

Acting Assistant Professor of Health Metrics Sciences at the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME) at the University of Washington Dr Austin E. Schumacher said, "For adults worldwide, the Covid-19 pandemic has had a more profound impact than any event seen in half a century, including conflicts and natural disasters."

South African provinces like KwaZulu-Natal and Limpopo witnessed significant declines in life expectancy. Conversely, regions like Barbados, New Zealand, and Antigua and Barbuda fared comparatively better, boasting some of the lowest age-adjusted excess mortality rates during the pandemic, the report pointed out.

The COVID-19 pandemic resulted in millions of deaths worldwide and disruptions to economies, societies, and daily life.

Efforts to combat the pandemic saw widespread vaccination campaigns, implementation of public health measures such as mask-wearing and social distancing, and various degrees of lockdowns and restrictions in different countries.

By 2022, several vaccines had been developed and were being distributed globally, offering hope for controlling the spread of the virus. However, challenges such as vaccine distribution inequalities, emergence of new variants, and vaccine hesitancy persisted for a long time.