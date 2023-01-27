Jeff Bezos's partner Lauren Sánchez plans to undertake a space voyage by early 2024

Lauren Sánchez, Jeff Bezos's longtime partner, plans to travel to space soon. In an interview with the Wall Street Journal, Sánchez said she will be going to space in early 2024. Notably, Blue Origin founder Bezos made a voyage to space in July 2021 with his brother Mark. Sánchez's co-travellers will include "a great group of females".

The 53-year-old award-winning TV journalist and helicopter pilot has some piloting skills herself, since she is a licensed pilot and the founder of Black Ops Aviation. The latter is the first female-owned and operated aerial filming company.

"It's going to be women who are making a difference in the world and who are impactful and have a message to send," she said.

The names of her co-travellers will be revealed around the date of the voyage.

Amazon and Blue Origin founder Jeff Bezos won't be joining her on the trip, Sánchez said.

"As much as he wants to go on this flight, I'm going to have to hold him back, he'll be cheering us all on from the sidelines." she said. "I've wanted to be in the rocket from the jump, so [Bezos] is excited to make this happen with all of these women."

Till date, Blue Origin has launched six flights to space, taking passengers on short up-and-down trips to the edge of space.

An uncrewed Blue Origin New Shepard spacecraft suffered a malfunction in September, causing a fiery explosion. All future Blue Origin launches were grounded by the Federal Aviation Administration until an investigation is completed.

Earlier, Bezos, in his bid to give away a major chunk of his wealth, awarded 40 grants as part of his Bezos Families Fund initiative. He had told CNN that he plans to donate majority of his $124 billion wealth. He aims to make most of the contribution to fight climate change and supporting people who can unify humanity in the face of deep social and political divisions.

Bezos and Sánchez had also honoured Dolly Parton with their Courage & Civility Award, which was accompanied by a $100 million grant that Parton can use towards her philanthropic efforts.

(With inputs from agencies)

