James Webb spots three candidates suspected to be fabled 'dark stars'

The powerful new eye of NASA is likely to have captured the dark matter in the universe. Three candidates of fabled “dark stars” have been spotted by the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) that are likely to power the particles of annihilating dark matter, as per the new peer-reviewed research. "Discovering a new type of star is pretty interesting all by itself, but discovering it's dark matter that’s powering this — that would be huge," stated study co-author Katherine Freese, who is also director of the Weinberg Institute for Theoretical Physics at the University of Texas, Austin, in a statement.

It is believed that dark matter constitutes most of the universe's material, however, conventional telescopes cannot see it. Humans can chart its presence with the help of gravitational effects like when a massive galaxy passes from the front of a distant star and the light gets magnified.



Dark stars can be fuelled by dark matter's particles just like "normal" matter power the "normal" stars like our sun. According to researchers, if the dark stars actually exist they may be the key to understanding how the universe got its light.

Darks stars among the first things to exist within universe

For 15 years, scientists have been speculating that "dark stars" were among the first things ever produced by our universe, when it was only 700 million years old.



The observations of James Webb suggest that the three distant objects, which existed in the earliest phase of the universe, match the key requirements of dark stars. The spotted objects are luminous, but too cool for fusion to take place, the paper stated in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.