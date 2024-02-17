ISRO successfully launches INSAT-3DS satellite, another feather in its hat

ISRO Satellite launch: ISRO (Indian Space Research Organisation) has successfully launched INSAT-3DS, its latest satellite. The launch took place from Satish Dhawan Space Centre at Sriharikota near southern Indian city of Chennai. ISRO's GSLV-F14 rocket took INSAT-3DS into the space. The satellite will now be placed into Geosynchronous Transfer Orbit (GTO). Manoeuvres thereafter will be position the satellite in Geo-stationary Orbit.

INSAT-3DS will join the array of Indian satellites already in orbit around the Earth and will boost India's capability for enhanced meteorological observations. The satellite will monitor land and ocean surfaces for weather forecast and will also be useful for early warnings of natural disasters.

INSAT-3DS will join forces with INSAT-3D and INSAT-3DR which are already in orbit.

The ISRO said on its website that Indian industries 'significantly contributed' to the making of the satellite.

The INSAT-3DS mission is fully funded by India's Ministry of Earth Sciences (MoES).

Observations made by INSAT-3DS will be of great help for departments of MoES like India Meteorological Department (IMD), Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM), National Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasting (NCMRWF), Indian National Center for Ocean Information Services (INCOIS).

Primary objectives of INSAT-3DS mission include monitoring Earth's surface and making observation of oceans and oceanic environments. The satellite will also provide vertical profile of meteorological parameters of Earth's atmosphere.

The satellite will also provide Data Collection and Data Dissemination capabilities from the Data Collection Platforms (DCPs). It will also come in handy for Satellite Aided Search and Rescue.