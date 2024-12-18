Ladakh, India

Indian space agency ISRO is creating "Habitat-1 or Hab-1" which is its first-ever "analogue mission" in which space conditions are simulated to prepare astronauts before they go for real space missions.

Advertisment

Scientists recently tested it for three weeks in the Himalayan mountain ranges of India's Union Territory of Ladakh.

Speaking to the BBC, Gujarat-based firm Aaka's space architect Aastha Kacha-Jhala said that the simulations help in identifying and addressing the issues that equipment and astronauts may face before space missions.

All about Habitat-1

Advertisment

Habitat-1 has been built using space-grade Teflon and is insulated with industrial-use foam.

Also Read: ISRO postpones PSLV-XL Proba-3 mission launch to Thursday due to anomaly

It has a bed as well as a stowaway tray which one can pull out and use like a workstation. There is storage space for keeping emergency kits, supplies, a toilet as well as a kitchenette for heating meals.

Advertisment

The astronauts remained holed up in the simulation for three weeks.

"Hab-1 is designed keeping in mind that space is going to be very limited on the Moon or Mars. The astronaut will also have very limited water so we designed a dry toilet. We also put in place a system for a proper disposal of waste and ensured that the habitat remained odour-free," said Kacha-Jhala.

Kacha-Jhala is now holding talks with ISRO for constructing the country's first permanent simulation space facility in Ladakh. This is happening at a time when India is making preparations for sending its first astronauts into space.

ISRO's Gaganyaan mission has decided to place its three astronauts for three days into low-Earth orbit. The orbit is at an altitude of 400 km (248 miles).

If everything happens as per the plan, ISRO will launch the mission next year. India is planning to set up the country's first space station by 2035 and send its first astronaut to the Moon by 2040.

Watch: Isro Rocket Successfully Places Europe's Proba-3 Into Orbit

Dozens of simulation missions are carried out by space programmes of NASA, European Space Agency, Russia, China, and other countries. Meanwhile, two Indian astronauts were selected for the Gaganyaan mission and are receiving their training at NASA currently.

"Once we have our own simulation mission, we won't have to depend on foreign space agencies to train our astronauts," said Prof. Subrat Sharma, Dean of Research Studies at Ladakh University. The university has collaborated with ISRO on the project.

Speaking to BBC, Prof. Sharma said that the experiment is being carried out in Ladakh because "from a geographical perspective, its rocky, barren landscape and soil have similarities with the material and rocks found on Mars and some parts of the lunar terrain, which make it ideal for space research".

(With inputs from agencies)