Installing solar panels more eco-friendly than planting trees: Study

Which one is the faster way to combat climate change: Planting more trees or installing more solar panels?

A new study published in the journal Environmental Science & Technology has revealed that if land use is taken into account, installing more solar panels or investing more in solar energy is more climate-efficient than planting trees in the same area.

The research shows that while photovoltaic fields break even and begin offering climate change mitigation benefits after about 2.5 years, afforestation can take decades to reach its full potential.

Why this disparity?

The difference between the efficiency of trees and solar panels in fighting climate change is because of how they work.

Trees, in forests, slowly remove carbon dioxide from the air, helping reduce the greenhouse gas over time. Solar panels, on the other hand, directly decrease greenhouse gas emissions by replacing fossil fuel electricity with clean, renewable energy.

Interestingly, both trees and solar panels can absorb more sunlight and contribute to global warming by darkening the land surface.

A study measured this reflection of sunlight, called surface albedo, in a solar field in Israel's Negev desert and compared it to data from a nearby forest.

The study aimed to see which method balanced the negatives and positives better. The results showed that solar panels achieve this balance faster than planting trees, especially in semiarid regions.

Forests still irreplaceable

While solar energy has a quicker positive impact, the study recognises the overall benefits of forests. Besides reducing carbon, forests provide crucial services for ecosystems, regulate local climates, and offer social benefits like recreation and protecting biodiversity.

So, even though solar energy has advantages, we can't overlook the importance of trees in the bigger picture.

The findings of this study underscore the importance of considering both climate change mitigation potential and broader environmental and social benefits when making land-use decisions.