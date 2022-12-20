Indian start-up partners with ISRO to develop satellite-based QKD secure communication

With the support of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), Indian Start-up Qnu Labs aims to demonstrate unlimited distance Satellite Quantum Key Distribution (QKD) based secure communications. QKD is a secure communications method, where the sender and recipient of a message produce a shared secret key and use it to encrypt and decrypt messages. The applications of this technology are primarily in the government and defence sectors, where the security and confidentiality of shared information are of paramount importance.

The Indian National Space Promotion and Authorization Centre (IN-SPACe) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Bangalore-based deep tech startup QNu Labs to develop indigenous Satellite QKD (quantum key distribution) products.

Terrestrial QKD systems have the limitation of the requirement of repeaters every 100-150 km which is a big hindrance in creating a large-scale Quantum Secure Network. With Satellite QKD capability, India holds the potential to become a world leader in creating Quantum Secure Communication Network, said IN-SPACe. It is expected that this collaboration shall ensure India leads the future of global quantum communication networks that will involve a combination of the quantum-satellite constellation, providing intercontinental connectivity.

Dr Prafulla K Jain, Director Programme Management & Authorization, IN-SPACe, Department of Space, said, “QKD is an essential technology development that uses principles of quantum mechanics to ensure security to sensitive information shared among different parties. For a country like India, with the expansion of the space sector and with significant shifts in advanced technologies especially in network and communication domains, it is very crucial to have a robust ecosystem in place so that we have smooth operations without having to compromise any sensitive data. I hope that this partnership with QNu Labs will pave the way for stringent collaborations to strengthen India’s Quantum Secure Communication Network.

With its expertise in the aerospace and communications domain, ISRO will play a pivotal role in helping QNu Labs achieve this milestone by supporting payload designs, telemetry, and other related activities. IN-SPACe will facilitate QNu Labs to achieve the objectives. Earlier, ISRO had successfully demonstrated free-space Quantum Communication over a distance of 300m, using indigenously developed technologies. The demonstration by the space agency had included live videoconferencing using quantum-key-encrypted signals. This is a major milestone achievement for unconditionally secured satellite data communication using quantum technologies.

