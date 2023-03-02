Indian start-up CynLr is helping industrial robotic arms gain 'vision and intelligence'

Robotic arms are widely in use in the automotive industries and in sectors where rapid assembly of products have to be carried out. From painting to welding, robotics arms execute the task of the work-in-progress goods that are travelling on a conveyor belt. However, an object being slightly disturbed or displaced from its original position can cause errors and the task being executed would be carried out improperly. Even worse, it could cause damage to both the expensive robotic arm and the assembly line.

CynLr, short for Cybernetics Laboratories, is an Indian startup that is working towards building vision and intelligence into such robotic arms that are being used in the industry. "We are building a camera platform that closely mimics the human eye and enables robotic arms to see and experience the world and interact with objects, irrespective of the light variation, type of object etc" Gokul, Co-Founder of CynLr told WION.

According to the firm, their camera-enabled robotic arms are already proven for operating in manufacturing setups where Computer Numeric Control(CNC) machines are being used. In simple terms, CNC is the automated control of machining tools such as drills, mills, lathes, and grinders, via a computer. The company revealed that they have entered into commercial engagements with a leading CNC machine manufacturer in India and two automotive Original Equipment Manufacturers(OEMs) in North America, for offering different solutions.

In automotive assembly, 'Kitting' is a process where different parts are picked from random orientations and made into kits before assembly. For example, in automotive manufacturing, kits of parts are delivered to the next stage of production at exactly the time that a kit is needed. CynLr said that they are working to solve such challenging use cases in Automotive Assembly.

To further their R&D efforts, CynLr recently inaugurated a 13,000sq ft facility in Bengaluru, with a capacity for 25 robots to develop electronics, software and camera solutions. "We are making advances in the grasping system(ability to hold objects) of the robotic arm. The camera provides motion-sensing, colour and object depth- all in one system and such factors will help the robotic arm determine- what object it is, how far to reach, how to apply this data and how to pick it. Be it a bag of chips or a nut and bolt, the system will help the robot pick it" he explained. He added that such tasks could be carried out with no pre-training and it is a first-of-its-kind.

In another interesting application of their technology, the company is said to be working on developing vision and intelligence technology to enable robotic arms to make Dosas. This requirement is said to have come from a client in North America and the CynLr team is looking to modify robotic arms from just picking and performing simple actions to even cooking the perfect dosas!

