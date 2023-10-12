Indian rocket firm Skyroot to launch French satellites from 2024

Indian firm Skyroot Aerospace shot to fame by launching India's first privately-built rocket 'Vikram-S'. After the successful upper-atmospheric rocket launch mission in November 2022 helped them prove their fundamental technology, the firm promised to launch a more advanced rocket 'Vikram-1', that would orbit satellites in space. This maiden spacefaring rocket launch is planned for the first quarter of 2024. Skyroot has also signed a pact to launch the satellites of French firms Promethee Earth Intelligence and ConnectSAT.

Skyroot elaborated that their pact with Prométhée Earth Intelligence was to provide satellite launch services aboard its Vikram rockets for their JAPETUS earth observation constellation. With Expleo and ConnectSAT, they signed a trilateral pact where Expleo will provide Reconfigurable Software for ConnectSAT's IoT Satellite, set to launch on the Vikram-I rocket, building the futuristic OSIRIS satellite constellation.

These MoUs were signed at the Skyroot facility in Hyderabad, as part of the visit of a French business delegation. As a result of these pacts, the French firms would be able to use the pay-and-launch services offered by Skyroot's Vikram series of rockets. The commercial terms and specifics of the pacts are to be worked out between the firms. The pact to launch the French satellites doesn't cover a single mission. Instead, it could happen over multiple launches, the firm said,

The MoU between Prométhée and Skyroot was signed by Olivier Piepsz, Co-Founder and CEO of Prométhée, and Co-Founders of Skyroot Aerospace, Pawan Chandana and Bharath Daka. This follows the exploratory understanding made between the two companies in Paris in July, 2023. The trilateral agreement between Expleo, ConnectSAT, and Skyroot was signed between Abdoulahi Ben Moussa Dia, CEO of ConnectSAT, Frédérique Rebout, Director Alliances and Partners, the Skyroot Co-founders.

Olivier Piepsz, CEO of Prométhée, expressed, "The strategic relationship between India and France, coupled with the Indian government's inclusion of the private sector in its remarkable space endeavors, presents an extraordinary opportunity for both our companies." He highlighted that 50% of Prométhée's satellites require specific orbital requirements, making Skyroot's Vikram launch vehicles an ideal choice for deploying a portion of their satellite constellation.

Gaining customers is a major milestone for an emerging rocket firm, as the firm is primarily dependent on customers who wish to avail their rocket as a ride to space. The revenue earned because of such commercial launches could also propel the company to further their operations and launch activities. Notably, the Indian Space agency ISRO's commercial arm has earned millions in foreign revenue, by launching nearly 430 satellites from International and Indian customers.

Unlike the Vikram-S, Skyroot's Vikram-1 will feature liquid propulsion technology which is more efficient and advanced, thereby making it tough to master. Skyroot's Vikram series of rockets use advanced manufacturing technologies and processes including 3D printing, carbon composite bodies and modular framework that can suit multiple space launch requirements and orbital deployments.