/Indian-born adventurer Arvinder Singh Bahal, 80, defies age to soar into space on Blue Origin’s NS-34

Arvinder 'Arvi' Singh Bahal, an 80-year-old real estate investor originally from Agra, India, achieved another remarkable milestone on Sunday as he soared to the edge of space aboard Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin NS-34 mission. The successful launch took place from Launch Site One in West Texas at 7:30 am local time (6:00 pm IST) and marks Blue Origin’s 14th human flight and the 34th mission in its history.

From Agra to the Edge of Space

Bahal, now a US citizen, is no stranger to pushing boundaries. Bahal has travelled to every country on Earth, including remote destinations such as the North and South Poles. His list of extreme adventures includes skydiving over Mount Everest and the Pyramids of Giza.

Describing Bahal, Blue Origin wrote, “Arvi is a real estate investor born in Agra, India, and now a naturalized US citizen. A lifelong traveler and adventurer, Arvi has visited every country in the world, the North and South Poles, and skydived Mount Everest and the Pyramids of Giza. He holds a private pilot’s license and also flies helicopters.”

As president of Bahal Properties, a real estate firm he has led since 1975, Bahal has built a life rooted in exploration, both in business and in travel. Today’s journey aboard the New Shepard rocket extends that passion beyond the atmosphere.

The Crew

Bahal shared the six-seat capsule with fellow space tourists: Turkish businessman Gökhan Erdem; Puerto Rican meteorologist and Emmy Award–winning journalist Deborah Martorell; English philanthropist Lionel Pitchford; entrepreneur J.D. Russell, who previously flew on NS-28; and Justin Sun, Ambassador and former Permanent Representative of Grenada to the WTO. Sun is known for his $28 million bid in 2021, which supported 19 space-focused charities aiming to inspire young people in STEAM fields.

Martorell, known for her environmental and space reporting, became one of the first meteorologists to travel beyond Earth’s atmosphere. The inclusion of such a varied crew underlines Blue Origin’s ongoing commitment to making space tourism accessible to civilians from diverse backgrounds.

A Growing Legacy for Blue Origin

With this flight that lasted for about 10-11 mins, Blue Origin has now flown 70 people above the Kármán line, the internationally recognised boundary of space. The NS-34 launch window opened at 7:30 am local time, with the live stream beginning 30 minutes before liftoff and watched by viewers around the globe.