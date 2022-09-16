Indian and US firms unite to build satellite with both Synthetic Aperture Radar and optical sensors

Three Indian aerospace firms (GalaxEye, Ananth Technologies and XDLINX Labs) have come together to unite with an American software platform provider (Antaris) to create an earth observation satellite that will have both optical sensors and a Synthetic Aperture Radar. In layman's terms, this means that the satellite would be able to function like a camera and click colour images of the earth, amid favourable weather conditions (during the day, clear skies etc.) and also click detailed black-and-white images using a Synthetic Aperture Radar, which can provide imaging during day& night and during all weather conditions. This satellite is expected to be launched by end of 2023.

Announcing the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), the companies said that they were working towards creating the world's first geospatial imaging satellite featuring both SAR and Optical sensors.

Geospatial imagery refers to the broad spectrum of work that aims to measure and visually analyze the earth from up above and understand various changes, natural processes, environmental phenomena etc.

Under the terms of the agreement, Antaris will provide the SaaS technology platform required to design, simulate, build and manage the earth observation satellite from GalaxEye and its onboard Drishti sensor.

Ananth Technologies will provide AIT (Assembly, Integration and Test) services and manufacturing capabilities. XDLINX Labs, will be responsible for the design of the spacecraft bus and supply chain integration services.

According to the firms that have united for this venture, they intend to solve a legacy challenge for consumers of remote sensing data. "Typically, satellite constellation operators have deployed specialized satellites to capture specific types of data. Each image or data point is captured at a unique time from a unique location, making it difficult to correlate data from separate satellites.

The new multi-sensor satellite being developed under the MOU will capture, for the first time in history, both SAR data and optical data from the same satellite—improving the ability to correlate the data and its analytical utility. The resulting datasets will have tremendous value for environmental, insurance and defence applications" read their statement.

