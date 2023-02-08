Increased space tourism may deal fresh damage to Ozone layer

Ozone layer around the Earth is essential for well-being of humankind. It absorbs harmful UV rays from the sunlight. Ozone layer depletion has been a key issue for decades and fortunately, some resolute global action has slowed down depletion of Ozone. But now a new threat appears to be emerging. Space exploration, formerly the domain of national space agencies has begun to become accessible to people as space travel. As it becomes more accessible and affordable, it can be said that number of launches would increase.

Researchers have now warned that such a scenario has the potential of undoing the progress we've made and reopen hole in the Ozone layer.

Researchers from the University of Canterbury have written a new article in the Journal of the Royal Society of New Zealand and have warned that harmful chemicals from possibly large number of rocket launches in a not-so-distant future may deal a damage to Ozone layer.

The researchers said that rocket launches release harmful chemicals “directly into the middle and upper atmosphere, where the protective ozone layer resides”

In addition to emissions from the rockets, debris from these launches that falls back to Earth all the while burning in the atmosphere damages the Ozone layer as well.

“We've seen rocket launches almost doubling in three years and there are missions aiming towards launching up to as many as three rockets a day, which is just unprecedented,” said Dr. Eloise Marais, associate professor in physical geography at University College London. Marais was quoted by France 24.

“With the potential for growth in the space sector, there is reason to be concerned; the pollution coming from rocket launchers and disposal of space junk isn't regulated under any framework.”

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.