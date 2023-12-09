In 'Jurassic Park' style, extinct Dodo to be revived. Scientists say...

The effort to revive extinct Dodo bird in a rather "Jurassic Park" style has picked up renewed momentum after a US-based genetic engineering company managed to garner a $150mn investment to bring back the Dodo on our planet.

The flightless dodo, originally discovered on the island of Mauritius in 1598, faced extinction within 80 years due to factors such as hunting, deforestation, and the introduction of invasive species.

Dallas-based Colossal Biosciences, known for its pursuit of de-extinction projects including the woolly mammoth and Tasmanian tiger, has deemed the dodo an ideal candidate for resurrection.

For decades, Dodo has been understood as a symbol of man-made extinction and a stark reminder of the consequences of human carelessness on the diversity of life we see on our planet.

Dodo's revival: What is the status?

The sequencing the entire genome of the Dodo, along with its extinct relative, the Rodrigues solitaire, and the living Nicobar pigeon — the Dodo's closest relative — has been done.

Colossal's strategy involves comparing the dodo and solitaire genomes with that of the Nicobar pigeon, identifying differences, and modifying Nicobar pigeon to mirror the traits of Dodo.

These altered primordial germ cells (PGCs) from the potentially modified Nicobar pigeon would be introduced into sterile chicken and rooster embryos, with the aim of producing adult birds that can reproduce and resemble the extinct dodo.

Also watch | Gravitas: What's the story of the Dodo? × "Physically, the restored dodo will be indiscernible from what we know of the dodo’s appearance," Matt James, Colossal's chief animal officer, said in an official statement.

In collaboration with the Mauritian Wildlife Foundation, Colossal is exploring potential relocation sites for the revived dodos and assessing their impact on the local ecosystem.

Challenges such as human interference and predation by invasive species are anticipated.

Dodo back on our planet hold the potential of restoring local ecosystems in Mauritius by aiding in the dispersal of large-seed fruits.