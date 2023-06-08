In a first, spacecraft 'touches' the sun to discover source of solar wind

A solar mission, which has been flying closer to the sun to uncover its secrets, went extremely near to the star's surface to make an important discovery.



The data collected by Parker Solar Probe has discovered the source of the solar wind, which is a stream of particles carrying energy that emerges from the corona, or the hot outer atmosphere of the sun, towards the Earth.



"It’s like seeing jets of water emanating from a showerhead through the blast of water hitting you in the face," said the researchers at the University of California-Berkley, in a release.

Solar wind originates from particular regions: study

In the latest study, which was published in the journal Nature, the team has explained the streams of high-energy particles in detail that appear similar to the supergranulation flows within coronal holes and hint at these being the specific regions where the “fast” solar wind originates.

When you get so close to the Sun, you learn a thing or two! 😉



Sampling the solar wind close to the Sun, NASA’s Parker Solar Probe has found hints that point to the origins of the fast streams we detect near Earth. ☀️ 💨 🌎



Discovering the solar wind's source can help scientists make more improved predictions about space weather and solar storms which can affect Earth.



“Winds carry lots of information from the sun to Earth, so understanding the mechanism behind the sun’s wind is important for practical reasons on Earth,” stated study co-author James Drake.