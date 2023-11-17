In a first, NASA experiment transmits data via laser to and from far beyond Moon

A NASA experiment called Deep Space Optical Communications (DSOC) has marked a key milestone in achieving "first light," successfully transmitting and receiving data from to and from far beyond the Moon using a near-infrared laser.

The experiment, which is seeking to revolutionise spacecraft communication, is part of the recently launched Psyche spacecraft.

A near-infrared laser encoded with test data was sent from a distance of nearly 10 million miles to the Hale Telescope at Caltech’s Palomar Observatory in San Diego County, California.

The distance even surpassed the Moon-Earth distance by about 40 times. This marked the farthest-ever demonstration of optical communications.

The experiment utilised a cutting-edge laser transceiver aboard the Psyche spacecraft to send and receive signals. This groundbreaking achievement signified a leap forward in high-bandwidth data transmission, crucial for future space missions.

The successful "first light" moment occurred on November 14, as the laser transceiver locked onto a powerful uplink laser beacon transmitted from the Optical Communications Telescope Laboratory at JPL’s Table Mountain Facility.

The collaborative effort between the transceiver and ground stations, along with automated systems, fine-tuned the laser's pointing back to Palomar.

Future missions

Trudy Kortes, director of Technology Demonstrations at NASA Headquarters, highlighted the importance of achieving "first light" as a critical milestone.

“Achieving first light is one of many critical DSOC milestones in the coming months, paving the way toward higher-data-rate communications capable of sending scientific information, high-definition imagery, and streaming video in support of humanity’s next giant leap: sending humans to Mars,” said Kortes said.

The experiment is not transmitting Psyche mission data and DSOC operations do not intervene with the data of the spacecraft.

The Psyche spacecraft is undergoing checkouts, testing propulsion systems, and instruments for studying the asteroid Psyche upon its arrival in 2028.