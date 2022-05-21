Impact of climate change: Rising temperatures could cause hours of sleep loss

Climate change is leading to significant environmental changes, such as hotter temperatures, melting of glaciers, etc., leading to subsequent changes in our way of living.

In the latest study, it has been revealed that climate change will lead to sleep deprivation among humans as researchers have attempted to predict future effects on our sleep.

For the study, researchers analysed the data they gathered from sleep trackers which are worn by the people and they also studied the global weather.

On one side experts are burning the midnight oil to find ways to tackle the severe impacts of climate change. Meanwhile, the latest study indicates that the problem will worsen over time.

As per the study, the change in temperatures will deprive a person of approximately 50 to 58 hours of sleep per year by 2099. It means 10 minutes per night.

It has also been suggested that people from lower-income countries will be impacted by the temperature's effects on sleep loss.

Kelton Minor of the University of Copenhagen, Denmark analysed the information and data taken from sleep-tracking wristbands used by 48,000 people in 68 countries (including the UK, the US, Australia, France, India, Mexico and Canada) between 2015 and 2017.

The study revealed that in the future, adults will fall asleep later and rise earlier. They will sleep lesser on hot nights. The reason behind this is that our body's core temperature needs to drop to fall asleep, which will be difficult to achieve due to higher temperatures.

The change will be consequential with several adverse "physical and mental outcomes".

"Our bodies are highly adapted to maintain a stable core body temperature, something that our lives depend on," said study author Minor.

"Yet every night they do something remarkable without most of us consciously knowing – they shed heat from our core into the surrounding environment by dilating our blood vessels and increasing blood flow to our hands and feet," he added.

Minor also said that across seasons, demographics and different climate contexts "consistently erode sleep" and the amount of sleep loss is "progressively increasing" as temperatures become hotter.

The study, which has been published in the journal One Earth, observed that people in developing countries are more impacted.

