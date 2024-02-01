How fast do biodegradable straws really break down in Ocean? Study reveals

Plastic straws have long plagued marine ecosystems, posing threats to wildlife sea creatures. Using biodegradable or compostable materials is a positive step toward reducing sea pollution. These materials break down more easily compared to traditional plastics, reducing their persistence in the environment.

A recent study published in ACS Sustainable Chemistry & Engineering threw light on the actual lifespan of these eco-friendly options, suggesting that some commercial bioplastic or paper straws might disintegrate within eight to 20 months in coastal ocean systems.

Certain US regions have implemented restrictions on traditional polymers like polypropylene (PP) in drinking straws. This has spurred a rise in the use of single-use items made from paper or bioplastics.

The challenge lies in finding materials that maintain functionality during use but break down efficiently when disposed of in soil, freshwater, or salt water.

Researchers, including Bryan James and Collin Ward, conducted experiments using real seawater to investigate the environmental lifetimes of different straws and to accelerate the breakdown of next-generation bioplastics.

In one test, inch-long pieces of straws made from various materials were suspended in large tanks with seawater flowing through them.

Results showed that after 16 weeks, paper, cellulose diacetate (CDA), and polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHA) straws lost 25-50 percent of their initial weights, projecting full disintegration within 10, 15, and 20 months, respectively.

Additionally, the biofilms on the disintegrating samples contained microbes capable of metabolising diverse polymers.

On the other hand, straws made from polypropylene (PP) and polylactic acid (PLA) showed no measurable weight changes, suggesting potential persistence for years in ocean water.

What if CDA material is changed?

The study also explored the impact of changing the CDA material's structure from solid to foam.

Surprisingly, the CDA foam broke down at least twice as fast as the solid version, with a prototype foam straw estimated to disintegrate in seawater in just eight months – the shortest lifetime of any material tested.

This research helped to understand the importance of informed choices in combating plastic pollution and highlighted the potential of innovative materials to make a positive impact on our environment.