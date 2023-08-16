This decades-long doorstep turned out to be a valuable meteorite worth $75,000. Here's how

For over 80 years, a remarkable meteorite lay hidden in plain sight, overshadowed by its unassuming role as a doorstop on a local farm in Michigan.

Weighing in at 10 kilograms (22 pounds), this celestial treasure remained unnoticed until a curious turn of events brought it to the attention of the scientific world.

In 2018, Mona Sirbescu, a geologist at Central Michigan University (CMU), encountered the meteorite and instantly recognised its significance. "It's the most valuable specimen I have ever held in my life, monetarily and scientifically," she told Science Alert.

This extraordinary meteorite, later nicknamed the Edmore meteorite, turned out to be a captivating iron-nickel space rock containing a substantial 12 per cent nickel.

David Mazurek, a resident of Grand Rapids, Michigan, had the meteorite for three decades before seeking Sirbescu's expertise.

When Mazurek purchased a farm in Edmore in 1988, the previous owner casually mentioned that the rock propping open a shed door was no ordinary stone – it was a meteorite.

The previous owner recounted a story from the 1930s when he and his father witnessed the meteorite hurtling down and impacting their property with a resounding crash. The crater left behind led to the remarkable discovery, which they promptly claimed as part of their land.

A doorstop's transformation

Mazurek took possession of the meteorite, employing it as a doorstop for his shed. This curious artefact even found its way to school for show and tell by Mazurek's children.

Years later, as meteorite enthusiasts started reaping rewards from similar finds, Mazurek decided to have his treasure appraised.

From doorstop to valued specimen

The evaluation revealed the meteorite's true worth, both in scientific and monetary terms. Meteorites, due to their rarity and significance in the realm of science, often command substantial prices.

Recognising the meteorite's potential, Mazurek sold it to Michigan State University's Abrams Planetarium for $75,000.

In a gesture of appreciation for Sirbescu's role in identifying the meteorite, 10 per cent of the proceeds were pledged to CMU's earth and atmospheric sciences department.