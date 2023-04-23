Here's how the stripe patterns in Pygmy zebra octopus will help future studies

Rounded bodies, bulging eyes, and eight long arms - these distinctive features define octopuses of the world. They are quite popular with their ability to camouflage, shape-shifting, and more.

Marine biologists and experts have often raised concerns over the soft body forms of octopuses and their elusive behaviour, and ever-threatened habitats, which make it difficult to track individuals in the wild over time.

Now a new study, published in PLOS One, has revealed that one octopus species' base pattern is visible regardless of its pixel display.

Overall, there are over 300 species that live off the coasts of every continent and among them, one is the Pygmy zebra octopus (Octopus chierchiae), which is also known as the lesser Pacific striped octopus.

The study mentioned that Pygmy zebra octopus comes in at about the size of a grape when fully grown and it has brown and tan stripes. They are native to the Pacific coast of Central America.

Experts believe that this unique 'fingerprint' will help scientists and even some non-experts to monitor the pygmy zebra octopus in their habitat.

They also found that their stripe patterns become permanent and distinctive after about two weeks of age.

The study revealed that octopus body patterns are produced by a combination of pigment-filled chromatophores, colour-reflective iridophores, and passively reflective leucophores. Notably, muscular and hydrostatic forces produce textural details.

The study noted that these characteristics allow for the rapid and neurally controlled colour change, but the octopuses operate within the fixed anatomical architecture of an octopus' skin.

This study was conducted at the University of California, Berkeley in an AAALAC-accredited facility, which was overseen by the Office of Laboratory Animal Care (OLAC).

Researchers photographed 25 Pygmy zebra octopuses in a lab for over two years to confirm that each individual has a distinct stripe pattern. Every week, from hatching to adulthood, they photographed the specimens. After that, they gathered 38 untrained volunteers to take part in a survey.

The average accuracy of the volunteers was 84.2 per cent, and over half of the participants scored at least 90 per cent. Furthermore, no single question was answered incorrectly by a majority of participants.

The study also revealed that survey respondents had a median score of 90%, with 44.7% of respondents (n = 17) scoring 95% or higher. On average, respondents "missed 13.7% of total possible matches (1.9 false negative responses out of 20 questions) and erroneously matched 17.2% of non-matching individuals (1.2 false positive responses out of 20 questions)".

